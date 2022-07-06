William “Butch” Brogdon Jr.
LORIS-Funeral services for William Berry “Butch” Brogdon Jr.,75, will be held July 7 at 1 p.m. in Living Water Baptist Church with the Rev. John Goudelock officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service on Thursday in Living Water Baptist Church. The family and friends will reconvene for committal services in Hopewell Cemetery, 2501 Buck Swamp Road, Fork, SC 29543 at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Mr. Brogdon passed away July 4 at his home in Loris, following an illness.
Born Oct. 8, 1946 in Mullins, he was the son of the late William Berry Brogdon and the late Azalee Johnson Brogdon.
Mr. Brogdon owned and operated North Mullins Grocery in the late 1960s and early 1970s. After he sold the grocery store he opened Brogdon Electric in North Myrtle Beach and worked diligently until his retirement in December 2017 when his grandson Drew Smith took over.
Mr. Brogdon was a faithful member of Living Water Baptist Church and will be dearly missed by his loving family and many friends.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Phyllis Hardee Brogdon of the home; two daughters, Melissa “Missy” Brogdon-Smith and her husband Buzzy of North Myrtle Beach and Tara Brogdon Jacobs and her husband Scotty of Loris; seven grandchildren, Daniel Smith and his wife Nicky, Kyle Smith and his wife Hunter, Drew Smith and his wife McKenzie, Chance Smith, Zane Smith, Will Brown and Zachary Jacobs and his wife Allison; eight loving great-grandchildren; two brothers, David Brogdon and his wife Janice of Loris and Kirk Brogdon and his wife Sharm of Calif.; four sisters, Barbara Sawyer of Mobile, Ala., Tanya Tucker of Mullins, Jean Helms and her husband Colin of Charlotte, N.C., and Diane Price of Loris; brother-in-law, Mickey Hardee and his wife Amy of Timmonsville; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt “Thank You” for the compassionate care of the Amedisys Hospice staff and especially his caregivers Lynne Thompson and Johnny Reaves.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Brogdon was predeceased by two sisters, Doreen Shirah and Judy Garris; and a niece, Jeanene “Cricket” Woodward.
The family requests that memorials may be made to Living Water Baptist Church, Building Fund, 1569 S.C. 9 East, Longs, SC 29568.
Please sign Mr. Brogdon’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
