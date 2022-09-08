William Andrew “Bill” Hardee
Services for William Andrew “Bill” Hardee, 75, will be held in Hickory Grove Baptist Church Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. with graveside following the ceremony.
Mr. Hardee passed away Sept. 7.
Born Dec. 21, 1946 in Conway, he was the youngest child of the late Carson McLain and Ruby Bratcher Hardee. He graduated from Conway High School and then proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in accounting, ultimately establishing his own business in Conway.
Bill was an active member of American Legion Post 111, serving as the group’s athletic officer. Bill loved baseball and many of his happiest moments were at the ball field, either as a coach or spectator.
Bill was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church. He loved his family and was a devoted father, grandfather, uncle and friend.
Along with his parents, Bill was predeceased by his brothers, Clyvurne and Jerry Hardee; and his sisters, Pauline McDowell and Fleetwood Gore.
Surviving are his daughter, Erika Hardee Roberts (Mark) of Marion; two grandchildren, Sophia McLain and George McIntyre Roberts of Marion; one sister, Mary Lou Hardee Edge of Conway; many beloved nieces and nephews; and his colleague and dear friend, Angela Suggs of Conway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Post 111’s Legion Baseball team at 3003 Highway 701 North, Conway, SC 29526 or to Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 2710 Highway 905, Conway, SC 29526.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
