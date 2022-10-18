William Alexander Johnson
Funeral services for William Alexander Johnson, 16, will be held Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Kelly Snelgrove and the Rev. David Best Jr. officiating.
Mr. William, of Aynor, passed away Oct. 17 at his residence.
He was the son of Brian Johnson and the late Joycelyn Best Johnson.
In addition to his mother, he is predeceased by his maternal grandfather, the Rev. David F. Best Sr.; and his paternal grandparents, James William and Annie Faye Johnson.
The teen was a junior at Aynor High School. He loved playing his guitar and skateboarding. He was very artistic and loved to draw.
He is survived by his father, Brian Johnson; two brothers, Samuel Morgan Reynolds (Taylor) and Joseph Rodin Johnson; one sister, Alicia Marlene Lewis; and his maternal grandmother, Katherine Best.
Visitation will be held prior to the service Thursday from 4 p.m.-4:45 p.m. in Aynor United Methodist Church and following the service in the church fellowship hall.
The family is under the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor, SC 29511 (843) 358-5800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.