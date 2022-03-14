William Albert "Bill" Chapman
William Albert "Bill" Chapman, 79, passed away on March 12 surrounded by his loving family.
Born on May 16, 1942 in Anderson, Bill was the son of the late William Thomas Chapman and Frances Sanders Chapman.
He graduated from Boys High in Anderson in 1960 and Wake Forest University in 1964 with a bachelor’s degree in history.
He was also a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at Wake Forest.
After college, he served in the Army Reserve during the Vietnam War and then went to work for the family business, Tom Chapman Tire Service, where he earned his lifelong knowledge of the tire business.
Bill married the love of his life, Susan Stogner of Conway, in 1968 and welcomed four children, William "Chip" Albert Chapman II (deceased), Harriette Cooper Chapman of Little River, Clifton Alexander "Clif" Chapman (Brandy Vereen) of Conway and William Thomas "Tab" Chapman (Michelle O'Brien) of Conway.
He was also the proud grandfather of Shelby, Cameron, Anna-Kate and Ella-Grier.
Bill is also survived by his brothers, Richard Booth Chapman (Georgeanne) of Nashville, Tenn., David Marion Chapman (Suzanne) of Anderson and Stephen Sanders Chapman (Linda) of Cape Girardeau, Mo.; and his beloved dachshund, Abby.
Bill always had a knack for the tire business. Over the decades he developed many new products in the industry. His most recent startup was Diamond Back Classic Radials, a company that manufactures tires for the vintage car industry. Today that company’s product is deemed the premiere tire in the industry and is distributed worldwide.
A private graveside service will be held at Lakeside Cemetery in Conway.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Noah’s Ark Rescue, 4084 Spring Island, Okatie, SC 29909, (843) 540-6755, noahsarkrescue@mac.com or to Low Country Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 952, Ladson, SC 29456, lowcountryanimalrescue@ymail.com
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.