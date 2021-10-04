William A. White Jr.
Funeral services for William A. White Jr., 63, will be held Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. in Juniper Bay Baptist Church with his nephew TC Holmes officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will visit with friends prior to the service from 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m. in the church sanctuary and following the service in the Family Life Center.
Mr. White, husband of Deborah Chresoulis White, passed away Oct. 3 in Conway Medical Center following complications of COVID.
Born Dec. 6, 1957, he was a son of the late William A. White Sr. and Leona “Emily” Joye White. He was a very active member of Juniper Bay Baptist Church for many years. Mr. White was a faithful husband, father and grandfather. He loved being outdoors fishing, hunting and fellowshiping with his family and friends.
Mr. White retired from Santee Cooper and was currently the owner of Rivertown Meter Solutions. He loved playing Bluegrass Gospel and was a member of The Red White Family bluegrass gospel group.
In addition to his wife, Mr. White is survived by two daughters, Megan Floyd (Richard) and Heather Neer (Seth); two grandchildren, Lyla and Landry Floyd; one brother, Perry White; and two sisters, Gwen Johnson and Barbara Young.
Memorials can be made in Mr. White’s memory to Juniper Bay Baptist Church, 5265 Juniper Bay Road Conway 29527. Please remember to wear a mask and follow all social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC.
Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com. Mr. White and his family are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
