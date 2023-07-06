Willard Marvin Fairchild Sr.
Willard M. Fairchild Sr., 83, of Myrtle Beach, passed away June 26 at his home.
Born May 30, 1940, he was a son of the late Philman P. Fairchild and Virginia (Riech) Fairchild in Lehighton, Pa.
Willard was married for 55 years to Ruth (Angelovic) Fairchild until her passing in 2019. They were blessed with three loving children, Mary Ellen Fairchild Hoffman (Tracy) of Myrtle Beach, Willard Fairchild Jr. (Sherry McKnight) of Stokesdale, NC, and Dianne (Fairchild) Lutz of Myrtle Beach.
Also left to cherish his memory are his eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, whom he loved very much; and his siblings, Jean Dulina of Longs, Mark Fairchild of Kunletown, Pa., and Larry Fairchild of Lehighton, Pa., along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was predeceased by four of his siblings, Darlene Smith of Palmerton, Pa., Brenda Neeb of Lehighton, Pa., Doris Bartholomew of Saylorburg and Philman Fairchild Jr. of Lehighton, Pa.
Originally from Northeastern, Pa., Willard and Ruth moved to Myrtle Beach six years ago. He was a retired Bethlehem Steel worker and a bus driver for Carbon-Lehigh Intermediate Unit. He worked as a Realtor for Weichert Realty for approximately two years after moving to Myrtle Beach. Willard enjoyed fishing, hunting and boating.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
