Willa Mae “Susie” Jackson
A memorial service for Willa Mae “Susie” Jackson, 72, will be held Jan. 12 at 4 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Mrs. Jackson, of Conway, passed away Jan. 8 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Florence County, she was a daughter of the late Mac Donald and Orie Ard Stroud. She was a member of Brown Swamp United Methodist Church as well as the co-founder and operator of Coppers Restaurant in Downtown Conway. It was one of Susie’s greatest joys to see her family and friends sharing a meal she prepared with love.
She was a hard worker, who loved soaking up the sun in Surfside Beach alongside her grandchildren. She also enjoyed making memories traveling the world with friends and family. Susie was generous and never hesitated to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Most of all she lived for being a wife to her dearest love, a mother to her two children and the best grandmother to the grandchildren she adored.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Stella Marie Stroud.
Surviving are her loving and devoted husband of 53 years, Marshall Jackson; son, Derrick Jackson; daughter, Marsha Hearl and her husband Charles; four grandchildren, Charles Edward Hearl III, Skyler Hearl, Andrew Jackson and Stevie May; sisters, Carol Sanders and her husband Tracey, Linda Tinkler; and special sister-in-law, Sylvia Jackson.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from Thursday, 3 p.m.-4 p.m. at the Funeral Home in Conway.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Agape Hospice, www.hpcfoundation.org or HPC Foundation, PO Box 151 Drayton, SC 29333.
The family would like express its heartfelt appreciation to Charlotte Sloan and Main Street Physicians; Terry Carotti, Violet Norris and Edith Glasgow with Agape Hospice; and Helen Cook for their loving care and support to Mrs. Willa Mae and her family during this difficult time.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
