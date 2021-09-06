Whitney Elizabeth Hucks
MYRTLE BEACH-Funeral services for Whitney Elizabeth Hucks, 31, will be held Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. in Forestbrook Baptist Church with the Rev. Randal Helms and the Rev. Tom Smith officiating along with several friends.
Burial will follow in Juniper Bay Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the church.
Ms. Hucks passed away Aug. 30 at her residence. Born June 1, 1990 in Horry County, she was the precious daughter of Marion Timothy Hucks and Sylvia Huff Hucks.
She was also predeceased by her maternal grandfather Harry Huff.
Whitney was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend to everyone who knew her. She loved going to concerts, and loved any kind of sports at Coastal Carolina. She was a Coastal Carolina University alumna,
Ms. Hucks is survived by her parents, Timothy and Sylvia Hucks; one brother, Matthew Hucks; maternal grandmother, Lila Mae Huff; paternal grandparents, Marion C. and Margaret J. Hucks, along with other family and friends who will miss her dearly.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial to the Coastal Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 261954 Conway, SC 29528-6054
Memo Line: Whitney E. Hucks, CPA Scholarship Donations may also be made online via: https://www.coastal.edu/givenow/. Fill out all necessary information. Under the gift designation section “click box for options” and on the pull-down arrow choose “other”. In the box below “other”, type in Whitney E. Hucks, CPA Scholarship.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
