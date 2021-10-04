Wendy DeeAnn Hafner
Wendy DeeAnn Hafner, 51, wife of Jim Hafner, passed away Oct. 3 in Conway Medical Center.
Born Dec. 21, 1969 in Florence, Wendy was the daughter of Joyce Leigh Anderson and the late Billy Junior Cooper. She attended Conway Church of God and worked as a maintenance tech with Horry County. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, especially weekends with the grandchildren. Wendy also enjoyed vacationing in Florida.
Survivors, in addition to her mother, include her husband, Jim Hafner; her children, Tabitha Flowers and her husband Blake and James Hafner IV and his wife Shelby; her grandchildren, Carleigh Gray and Emersyn Flowers; her brothers, Billy Cooper and his wife Kelly and Dean Cooper and his wife Tammy; her sister, Terri Hardee; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew, and other extended family and friends.
Wendy was predeceased by her father and her maternal grandparents, Woodrow and Viola Leigh.
In keeping with Wendy’s wishes no services are planned.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Conway Church of God, 3111 Cultra Road, Conway 29526.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
