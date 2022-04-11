Wendell Earl Long
LORIS-Funeral services for Wendell Earl Long, 70, will be held April 13 at 2 p.m. in Cherry Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Joey Price and the Rev. Larry Johnson officiating. Committal services will follow in Twin City Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Mr. Long passed away April 9 in Loris.
Born on April 10, 1951 in Loris, he was the son of the late Marvin David Long and the late Eula Inez Hardee Long. Mr. Long owned and operated Wendell’s Body Shop until his retirement and was a dedicated member of Cherry Hill Baptist Church where he served on the Deacon council.
Survivors include his loving wife, Molly Skipper Long of the home; son, Wendell Kevin Long of Loris; daughter, Wendy Long Cox and her husband Randall of Loris; three grandchildren, McKenzie Smith and her husband Drew, Mayson Cox and Kaleb Long; two great-grandchildren, Owen Smith Jr. and Ellis Smith; three brothers, Charles Long and his wife Earlene, Doug Long, and M.D. Long and his wife Linda Faye of Loris; four sisters, Margaret Chestnut, Eulie “Lucy” Roark and Carolyn Suta and her husband Henry of Loris, and Sylvia Jones and her husbandThomas of Aynor, plus many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Long was predeceased by three brothers, Thurmon Long, Donald Long and Herman O’Neal Long; and two sisters, Betty Long Green and Dalma Lee Long.
The family will receive friends April 12 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m in Hardwick Funeral Home.
Those who wish may make memorials to Cherry Hill Baptist Church, 2020 Daisy Road, Loris, SC 29569.
Please sign Mr. Long’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
