Wendee Graham Reynolds
LONGS-A celebration of life for Wendee Graham Reynolds, 50, will be held Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. in United Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Lonnie Johnson officiating.
Ms. Reynolds passed away Aug. 20.
Born Jan. 11, 1973 in Loris, she was the daughter of Connie Ethel Graham and the late Harry Dean Graham.
Survivors, including her mother, are her husband Ricky Thompson; three children, Charles “P.J.” Gore (Heather Fields), Whitnee Danielle Reynolds (Johnny Cole) and Magan Reynolds (Kevon Drayton); and two grandchildren, Hunter Gore and Laiklynn Hinds.
The family will receive friends from noon until time of services on Saturday at United Missionary Baptist Church.
Please sign Ms. Reynolds’ online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
