Wayne Powell Floyd
LORIS-Funeral services for Wayne P. Floyd, 82, will be held Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. in Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Pastor David Watts and the Rev. Richard Wilson officiating. Committal services will follow in Cherry Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Floyd passed away Feb. 25 in Loris.
Born on Jan. 22, 1940 in Loris, he was the son of the late Smith Floyd and the late Edna Australia Powell Floyd. Mr. Floyd was a retired farmer and a dedicated member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, and he dearly loved spending time with his family and fishing whenever he got the opportunity.
Survivors include his children, Monica Floyd Wright and her husband Terry of Loris, Rodney Floyd and his wife Lisa of Simpsonville, Cindy Gould and her husband Winston of Fredericksburg, Va., Ricky Graham and his wife Sherry, and Mike Graham and wife Missi of Loris; son-in-law, Tony C. Duncan of Valrico, Fla.; brother, Wendell Floyd and his wife Ramona of Loris; 17 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Floyd was predeceased by his wife, Margie Graham Floyd; and daughter, Debra Kay Graham Duncan.
The family was blessed that God sent a special angel in Sonya Porter Doyle, who was both a close friend and dedicated caregiver to Mr. Wayne during his later years. The family would also like to extend a heartfelt “Thank you” to LeAnne, Christy, J.R., Michelle, and all of the staff with Crescent Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
The family requests that memorials be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 2610 Mt. Zion Church Road, Loris, SC 29569.
Please sign Mr. Floyd's online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com
