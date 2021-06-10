Francis Wayne Nobles
Funeral services for Francis Wayne Nobles, 67, will be held June 14 at 1 p.m. in Trinity United Methodist Church in Conway with the Rev. Tresco Shannon officiating. Burial will follow in Rehobeth Baptist Church Cemetery in Galivants Ferry.
Mr. Nobles passed away June 8 in the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston surrounded by his family.
Born Nov. 30, 1953 in Conway, he was the son of Molly Nobles and the late Rev. Earl Nobles. Wayne loved his church, Trinity United Methodist Church in Conway, and was a proud and active member of the choir. He loved being a teacher for more than 30 years throughout Horry County and took pride in all facets of education by organizing field trips, tutoring students and leading student organizations. He always challenged his thousands of students to be better. He adored his fellow teachers and they remained good friends throughout his life.
He loved people, was an incredibly hard worker, and loved music and the arts. He enjoyed his years with Vocal Edition and the Theatre of the Republic.
Surviving are his mother, Molly Nobles; his wife of 40 years, Karen Floyd Nobles; his daughter, Adrianne Nobles Anderson (Luke) of Surfside; two granddaughters, Calista Marie Anderson and Eleanor Elizabeth Anderson, who were the apples of his eye, and he was their Pappy Wayne; his brother, Dennis Nobles (Debbie) of Florence; and his sister, Kay “Kukka” Nobles of Conway, as well as his sister-in-law, Olivia Garren of Conway; three nieces, Dawne Oliver (George), Tammy Hughes (Thomas) and Ilissa Nobles; and a nephew, Wesley Nobles (Stephanie).
He dearly loved his giant family and his cousins were his best friends.
Wayne taught us all what it meant to fight for life and enjoy it and enjoy those you love, and we were blessed to have so much more time with him. He was our own real life “Iron Man.”
This would not have been possible without the extensive support and service of his physicians, especially Dr. Billy Jackson in Myrtle Beach and the Heart Failure Team at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
The family will receive friends June 13 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. at Goldfinch Funeral Home in Conway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 1072, Conway, SC 29528 or the American Heart Association, 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower, Ste. 400, Atlanta, Ga. 30328.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
