Wayne Jay Chandler
Memorial services with Military Honors for Wayne Jay Chandler, 78, will be held Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. in St. Paul’s Church with The Rev. Jason Collins officiating.
Mr. Chandler passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family Aug. 23.
Born June 14, 1945, in Hammond, Ind., he was the son of the late Charles W. and May Chandler. Mr. Chandler retired from the US Air Force after 25 years as a Chief Master Sergeant. He served his country proudly in the Vietnam War.
Mr. Chandler was a member of St. Paul’s Church and the Kiwanis Club in Conway. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted father and grandfather.
Along with his parents, Mr. Chandler was predeceased by his wife of 42 years, Connie Chandler.
Surviving are four children, Cheryl Sorenson, Wendy Frauenberg (George), Kimberlie Hitchcock (Brian) and Christina Satterfield (Jay); 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
“Well done, good and faithful servant,” Matthew 25:23
In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorials be made to St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 710 Main St., Conway, SC, 29526 or G. Heyward Goldfinch Kiwanis Foundation, P.O. Box 1567, Conway, SC 29528.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
