GARDEN CITY—Wayne B. Wheeler, 80, passed away peacefully at home Oct. 10.
He was a resident of Garden City, formerly from Andrews.
After graduating from Williamsburg High School, he honorably served his country by joining the U. S. Air Force. Later, he was employed by and retired from Life of Georgia.
He leaves behind a loving family: Sarah Wheeler and daughters Cheri Wheeler Sires (Edward) and Cathy Wheeler (Luke): siblings Tipton “Tippy” Wheeler (Geri), Martha Scott and Wynona “Nonie” Wildes, as well as many nieces, nephews and countless friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Willie S. and Eva Player Wheeler; brother:Will D. Wheeler and sisters Iris Rosemond “Rosie” Thomas and Gloria Wanda Yow.
Wayne’s life was celebrated Oct. 13 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, “Celebration of Life room,” Murrells Inlet.
