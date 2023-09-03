Wayne Allen Lones
LORIS-Memorial services for Wayne Allen Lones, 80, were held Aug. 27 in Victory Life Center with Pastor Gary Lones officiating. Mr. Lones passed away Aug. 23.
Born Jan. 25, 1943 in McKeesport, Pa., he was the son of the late Howard William Lones and the late Ruth Arlene Booth.
Mr. Lones worked with Xerox, as a service repairman, until his retirement and had been an active elder on the Ministry Team at Victory Life Center since 2011.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Lones was predeceased by his wife, Carol Sims Lones; and a baby girl, Leah Lones.
Survivors include his two children, Gary W. Lones (Carrie) and Diane Martin (Paul); five grandchildren, Gary Richard Lones (Tayanna), John Lones (Desi), Jacob Lones (Brooke), Christopher Conaway and Kristina Conaway; nine great-grandchildren, Payton, Arianna, Bailey, Sydni, Abigail, John, Madelyn, Mya, Jameson, and one on the way; and two siblings, Karen Lee (Jim) and Juanita Helm (Tom).
The family requests that memorials be made to Victory Life Center, PO Box 445, Loris, SC 29569. Please sign Mr. Lones’ online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
