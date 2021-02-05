Glenn Watts “River Rat”
Graveside services for Glenn Watts “River Rat”, 56, will be held Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. in Salem United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dennis Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Watts passed away Feb. 4.
Born Oct. 2, 1964, in Conway, he was the son of Joyce Watts Privette and the late John Paul Watts. Glenn was a member of the Methodist faith and supported Salem United Methodist Church. He was a certified auto technician at Palmetto Chevrolet, having retired after 35 years. Glenn was an avid fisherman and hunter. He never met a stranger and loved everyone.
Along with his mother, Glenn is survived by his wife of 30 years, Iris Watts “Tator” of Conway; two sons, Randall Roberts (Samantha) and Jacob Watts of Conway; two grandchildren, Marshall John Roberts and Marley Jean Roberts; one brother, Alan Watts (Dora) of Conway; two sisters, Karleen Hardee and Paula Rabon of Conway; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and other extended family members.
Memorial donations may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, 2376 S.C. 90, Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is in charge of arrangements.
