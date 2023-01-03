Wanda Marie Benford
A funeral service for Wanda Marie Hardwick Benford, 74, will be held Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Paul Lambert officiating.
Burial will follow in High Point Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ms. Benford went to be with her Lord and Savior Jan. 1 at her residence, with her loving family by her side.
Born Jan. 15, 1948 in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late John Hardwick and Mary Elizabeth Sarvis Hardwick.
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Buddy Hardwick, Minnie Belle Boyd, Sandy Hardwick and Shirley Todd.
Wanda was a loving and devoted, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was an avid outdoorsperson, who enjoyed working in her yard soaking up the sun. Wanda worked as a clerk for many years at the convenience store located at the corner of 16th Avenue and Church Street. She loved spending time with family, cross stitching, and collecting lighthouses.
Wanda was a member of High Point Baptist Church.
Ms. Benford is survived by her sons, John Wesley Benford and Robert S. Benford (Erin); and her daughter, Denise B. Thompkins; brother, John David Hardwick (Jenny); five grandchildren, Alyssa McKenzie Benford, Karli McKenna Thompkins, Devin Riley Thompkins, Robert Chase Benford (Rocken), and Allison Nicole Benford; two great-grandchildren, Piper Rose Benford and Jaxson Cade Benford and many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m.-1:45 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
