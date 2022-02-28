Wanda L. Brooks
Funeral services for Wanda L Brooks, 72, will be held March 3 at 3 p.m. in Conway Church of God with the Rev. Stuart Jacobs officiating.
Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Brooks passed away Feb. 28 in Conway Medical Center.
Born Nov. 7, 1949 in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late Ned Elliott Brown Jr. and Olie Rabon Brown.
In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, J.C. Brooks; siblings, Junior Brown, Eastelln “Hessie” Brown and Molcie Wright; and her precious puppy, Roxy.
Wanda was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all. She retired from Horry County School District as a paraprofessional.
Wanda was instrumental in getting Sioux Swamp Road named and paved.
Mrs. Brooks is survived by her children, Melissa Allen (Tony) and Heather Jordan (Sam); siblings, Rosa Dean Brown and Linda Hipp; grandchildren, Kaleb Allen (Maria), Hayes Jordan (Courtney) and Landon Jordan (Jessica); great-grandchildren, Grant Jordan and Callie Jordan, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
The family and friends will gather at the sister’s home on Sioux Swamp Road in Conway.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
