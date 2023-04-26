Wanda King
Wanda King, 62, passed away April 24 in Trident Medical Center.
Born Nov. 13, 1960 in Horry County, she was a daughter of Fleetwood Jordan King and the late Johnny King.
She was also predeceased by her sister, Angela King Ling.
Wanda was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend. With a heart of gold, she was always giving to others, including being an organ donor to give someone else the gift of life. If you were in need, Wanda would be the first to help. She was also very passionate about animals.
In addition to her mother, Wanda is survived by her siblings, Rusty King and Lois Roberts (Willie); niece, Beth Cribb; nephew, Joshua Collins and many other family and friends who will miss her.
A private graveside service will be held in Oakey Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Wanda to the charity of one’s choice.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.