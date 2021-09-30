Wanda Kay Boyd
A memorial service for Wanda Kay Boyd, 61, will be held Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by Jody Cox. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Ms. Boyd passed away Sept. 28 in Conway Medical Center.
Born June 25, 1960 in Conway, she was the daughter of Hal D. Boyd and the late Vonnie Faye Watts Boyd.
Kay was a driver for a local taxi service for many years and also worked in retail convenience store management. She was the rock of her family and they will miss her more than words can adequately express.
She was loved by everyone in the neighborhood; the kids and adults alike all called her Aunt Kay. She loved her nephews, Scottie, Montana and Sabastean with all her heart.
Survivors include her father, Hal Boyd; her sisters, Opal Boyd and Janice Boyd (David Fanning); and her nephews, Scottie Kessler, Montana Baxley and Sabastean Boyd.
Kay was predeceased by her mother, Vonnie Faye; and her brother, Hal Devon “Junior” Boyd Jr.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
