MYRTLE BEACH—On Dec. 2, Walter V. Klimash, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 85.
Walt was born on Feb. 14, 1934, in Johnson City, New York, to Walter S. and Helen (Wrona) Klimash.
He received his engineering degree from Syracuse University in 1959. He utilized his degree at General Electric and IBM Corp., retiring from IBM after 22 years, finishing his career as programs director.
On Oct. 17, 1954, he married the love of his life, Constance (Hronis). Together they raised two daughters.
Walt had a lifelong passion for golf. The highlight of his golf career was participating in the ProAm in the BC Open. He could often be heard “cheering” on the Syracuse Orange.
Walt was also an avid reader, evidenced by his vast library displayed in his home. He thoroughly enjoyed his Friday night bowling league and participating in the Russian Moods Male Chorus.
Walt was a faithful worshipper of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Russian Orthodox Church, Binghamton, New York, and the St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church, Myrtle Beach.
His greatest joy in his orthodox faith was being honored in 2017 with the Archangel Michael Award for dedicated church service. Walt served in multiple church councils and was chairman of many fund raisers. He was a true believer and follower of our Lord.
Walt is survived by wife Connie; daughters Kris Frey (Len) and Karen Soucie (David); sisters Carol Harman, Kathy Pankratz and Marsha Wisser (Paul) and brother Gary Klimash. He was proud of his six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service was held Dec. 7 at St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church, Myrtle Beach. Burial followed at Ocean Woods Cemetery.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
Please consider donations to St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church, Myrtle Beach, or the Alzheimer’s Association.
“Only God knows the pain he endured every day in his last years. His pain is no more.”
