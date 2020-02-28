MYRTLE BEACH—Walter Scott Head, 57, died Feb. 18.
He was born in Salisbury, North Carolina, a son of the late Walter Slate Head and Judy Savage Head.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Angie Head.
Mr. Head was employed with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.
He is survived by wife Tracy D. Head; his children, Jennifer Shultz and husband Zakk, Sarah Gany and Mikel Head of Myrtle Beach; brother Chris Head of Charlotte, North Carolina; stepson Connor Begley of Myrtle Beach and grandson Zachary Shultz Jr.
The family received friends on Feb. 22 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.