MYRTLE BEACH—Walter “Pete” Lee Fogle, 76, died Oct. 18.
He was a son to the late Clara McCreary Fogle and Daniel Fogle. He is survived by wife Edna Fogle.
Pete was born in Cumberland, Maryland, at Allegany Memorial Hospital in 1943.
Pete moved to Virginia in the late 1960s and worked at Dulles International Airport as a food and beverage supervisor for 40 years.
After retiring, he and his wife moved to Myrtle Beach where he lived out his remaining years at the beach he loved to visit.
Survivors include sisters Margaret Schnably of Cumberland, Maryland, and Mary Ann Cavender of Hagerstown, Maryland; sister-in-law Patrica Orndoff of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; brothers Harold Fogle and wife Phyllis of Flintstone, Maryland, George Fogle and wife Julia of Clearville, Maryland, Jimmy Fogle of Flintstone, Maryland, and Steve Imes and wife Kate, of Hagerstown, Maryland; as well as numerous beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great nephews.
Walter was proceeded in death by brothers,Arthur Fogle of Flintstone, Maryland, and Robert Orndoff of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
A funeral service was held Oct. 24 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at https://www. stjude.org/.
