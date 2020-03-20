MYRTLE BEACH—Walter Edward “Walt” Standish III, 68, passed from this life on March 14.
Son of the late Walter and Edith Standish, he was born in the Bronx, New York, and was raised in Fairlawn, New Jersey. He was a graduate of St. Luke’s High School, the University of South Carolina Moore Business School, South Carolina Bankers School, and the University of Virginia Commercial Lending School.
After a career in banking, Walt retired in 2018.
He attended the First United Methodist Church and served on the boards of Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, the City of Myrtle Beach/Sheraton Convention Center Hotel, Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Horry County, and Coastal Carolina University Wall School of Business. He was a member of Grand Strand Sertoma Club, Myrtle Beach High School Improvement Council and he served other organizations in the community he loved.
Walter is survived by wife Ann of Myrtle Beach; children Wes Standish and Katie Standish Feuger (Jimmy); grandchildren, Mary Grace Feuger and Jim Feuger of Murrells Inlet; sisters Joanne Beirne, Jacqueline Holczer, Alice Praylow (James), Dot Bryan and Mary Martin, all of New Jersey, and nieces, nephews and other family members. He was predeceased by brothers-in-law Brian Beirne and Robert Holczer.
A funeral service was held March 17 at McMillan Small Funeral Home. Burial at Ocean Woods Cemetery immediately followed. McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of funeral arrangements.
The family would like to thank Homestead Hospice and First United Methodist Church for their support.
Memorials may be made to the ALS Association, 7499 Parklane Road, Columbia, SC 29223, or to United Way of Horry County, Post Office Box 673, Conway, SC 29528.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.