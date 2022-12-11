Walter Cooper Jr.
A graveside service for Walter Cooper Jr., 84, will be held Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Cooper passed away Dec. 8.
Born in Conway, he was a son of the late Walter and Lula Cooper. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the 30th Infantry in Fort Sill, Okla.
Mr. Cooper was also a member of the Masonic Lodge in Charlotte, N.C. He retired as vice president of manufacturing at C and T Refinery in Charlotte.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Cooper was predeceased by two sisters, Norine Taylor and Helen Tindal; and two brothers, D.C. Guyton and Clyde Guyton.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Joanne Lee Cooper of Conway; one brother, Paul Cooper of Conway; and many nieces and nephews.
