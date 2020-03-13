MYRTLE. BEACH—Wade Edward “Eddie” Parker, 72, passed away March 1 at MUSC.
Born in Aynor, he was the son of the late Wade and Rebecca Parker.
Eddie was a U.S. Army veteran. He was the owner/ operator of PCW Appliances and was a member of the Waccamaw Shrine Club.
He was preceded in death by sister Emma Rabon.
Survivors include his wife and business partner of 40 years, Bonnie Parker of Myrtle Beach; son Clifton Parker of Myrtle Beach; daughter Christy Parker of Hopkins, Michigan; granddaughters Parker Grace and Caroline Nettles Hopkins; brother Clark Parker of Myrtle Beachand sisters Betty Hardwick of Conway, Annette Shelley of Myrtle Beach and Rebecca Martin of Aynor.
A memorial service was held March 7 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of the arrangements
