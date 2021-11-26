W.E. “Ed” Thompson

Graveside services, with military honors, for W.E. “Ed” Thompson, 78, will be held Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Gerald and Terry Carter officiating.

Mr. Thompson passed away Nov. 25 at his home.

Born Dec. 12, 1942 in Horry County, he was the son of the late Willie Roscoe Thompson and Mitchell Carter Thompson. Mr. Thompson was a graduate of the Conway High School Class of 1960. Following graduation, he honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era.

Mr. Thompson was a member of The American Legion, the Conway Masonic Lodge #65 A.F.M., and Litchfield Camp 132, SCV. He retired honorably from the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Along with his parents, Mr. Thompson was predeceased by three infant brothers.

Mr. Thompson married Sybil Stalvey Thompson on June 12, 1970. They celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary on June 12. Their union produced a son, Brian E. Thompson; and a daughter, Susan Camille Thompson. That resulted in five grandchildren, Briggs E. Thompson, Logan C. Hucks, Dillon R. Thompson, William V. Hucks Jr., and Lance M. Thompson. Last but not least, he left behind a very special pet chihuahua name Tippy, whom he loved dearly.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the grave.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Crescent Hospice for their outstanding care during this time.

Memorial donations may be made in Mr. Thompson’s honor to the charity of one’s choice.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.