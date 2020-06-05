MYRTLE BEACH—W.C. “Perry” Perry, 68, died Tuesday, May 19, at his home.
He was born Sept, 14, 1951, in New York, New York, son of the late William and Mary Perry.
Perry worked as a truck driver for 42 years with the teamsters local 641 and retired at the age of 59. He loved sports and was very competitive. His passion though, was in baseball, and he played and coached for many years. Funny enough, he always joked that he wanted his own baseball team and God blessed him with seven grandsons, just short of his team.
Most of all, he loved his family. He always put them before himself and made sure that everyone was taken care of. He will surely be missed by family and friends alike.
Survivors include wife Jo Ann (Castagno) Perry; sons William Perry and Shane Perry; daughters Shannon (Jeffrey Little) Perry and Dawn (William) Meyer; brother Peter (Theresa) Perry and grandchildren William, Wade, Matthew, Joshua, Noah and Lucas.
He was preceded in death by grandchild,Wyatt and several brothers and sisters.
A funeral service was held May 23 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home with the Rev. Rick Adkins officiating.
