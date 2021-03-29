William Carlie “W.C.” Graham Jr.
LORIS-A funeral service for William Carlie “W.C.” Graham Jr., 85, will be held March 31 at 11 a.m. in New Home Baptist Church with the Rev. David Watts and Pastor Myron Pritchard officiating.
Committal services will follow in New Home Cemetery.
Visitation will be held March 30 from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. in New Home Baptist Church.
Mr. Graham passed away March 28 in McLeod Loris Hospital.
Born June 27, 1935, in Loris, he was a son of the late William Carlie Graham Sr. and the late Lula Inez Edwards Graham. Mr. Graham was a retired farmer and a member of New Home Baptist Church.
He had a deep gratitude for the rich, full life he enjoyed and the opportunities to love so many wonderful people, to experience new places and to have so many interesting adventures along the way.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Grainger Graham of the home; two sons, Richard William Graham and his wife Lisa of Spartanburg, and Stephen Graham and his wife Terri of Unicoi, Tenn.; one daughter, Cheryl Chadwick and her husband Arthur of Conway; seven grandchildren; and two sisters, Jean Wilson of Loris and Rita Stancil of Raleigh, N.C.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Carlie Lesterey Graham; four sisters, Edna Duffell, Roena Floyd,Venice McClellan and Inez Lebsock; and a brother-in-law, Russell Stancil.
Memorials may be made to New Home Baptist Church at 1665 Hwy 139, Conway 29526.
Please sign Mr. Graham’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home (843) 756-7001.
