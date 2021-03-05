Wilton Michael “Mike” Prince
LORIS-Funeral services for Wilton Michael “Mike” Prince, 74, will be held March 7 at 3 p.m. in Mt. Vernon Baptist Church with the Rev. Rodney Hord and the Rev. Mark Hughes officiating.
Committal services, with military honors, will follow in Grainger Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Mr. Prince, of Loris, passed away March 4.
Born on Aug. 28, 1946, he was a son of the late Liston Clio "Bill" Prince and Mary Alice Parker Prince.
Mike was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend to everyone. He loved his Savior most of all and was faithful to his church, Mt. Vernon Baptist, where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, choir member and groundskeeper.
He took much pride in his work for the Lord and was a faithful servant. He served his country in the U.S. Navy and S.C. National Guard. Mike was a past Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 822 where he molded many boys to become productive young men in service to God and their Country.
He was a volunteer fireman for Horry County Fire Station 17 and the Loris Fire Department. He was a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and Loris Masonic Lodge #205. He retired from the City of Loris after 28 years of service. Mike was also a loyal Clemson Tiger fan.
Mike is survived by his wife of 48 years, Frances Cox Prince; sons, Mark Prince (Angela) and Dart Prince (Stacy); grandchildren, Caleb Boyd, Ryan Boyd, Micah Prince, Bailey Prince, Canyon Prince and Parker Prince; great-grandchildren, Layton Boyd and Scout Boyd; his brothers, Leonard Prince (Shirley) of Newport News, Va., Harry Prince (Diane) of Loris, Teddy Prince (Doris) of Virginia Beach, Va.; and sister, Mary Rhodes (Mike) of Loris; a sister-in-law, Meleisa Prince; and many additional special sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews; and his special fur babies, Prissy and Squeaky.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Kenneth Prince.
The family would like to thank the loving and compassionate care he received from Crescent Hospice Staff - LeAnne, Christy, J.R. and Michelle.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 4301 Red Bluff Road, Loris, 29569.
The family requests that all in attendance wear masks and practice social distancing.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris chapel is serving the family.
