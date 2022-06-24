Vivian Spencer Singleton
Funeral services for Vivian Spencer Singleton, 87, will be held June 25 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. John Holmes and the Rev. Robbin King officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Singleton, a lifelong resident of Conway and wife of the late Ronald Earl Singleton, passed away peacefully June 22 in Charleston.
Born May 6, 1935, she was the daughter of the late James William Spencer and Helen “Sudie” Stevens Spencer. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; a son, Hugh David Singleton; a sister, Mary Francis Reed; and half-siblings, Lavada Altman, Macy Stephens, Mack Stevens, Heyward Stevens, Don Stevens and Hollis Stevens.
Inspired by her love of nature and passion for flowers, she was a member of the Conway Garden Club, and with her son David spearheaded the effort to plant the beautiful azaleas at Conway High School during his freshman year as a student there.
Other civic accomplishments included playing a pivotal role in the annexation of Quattlebaum Acres within the city limits of Conway garnering her the nickname, “Mayor of Quattlebaum Acres.” However, her crowning achievement was raising her children. Professionally, Vivian worked in the legal field before retiring as program secretary for the Horry County School District. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Conway where she attended the Sunshine Sunday School Class regularly and was part of the inaugural class of Coastal Carolina.
Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Singleton (Robin) of Charleston; son, James Gregory Singleton of Springfield, Va.; granddaughters, Wallis Anne Singleton of Mount Pleasant and Ashlee Singleton Gilligan (Brennan) of Warrenton, Va.; and great-granddaughters, Virginia Fay and Anna James Gilligan.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
