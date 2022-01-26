Vivian Isgett Page
A graveside service for Vivian Isgett Page, 88, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. in Red Hill Southern Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Rawlin Booth and Sam Page officiating.
The family will visit with friends following the service at the cemetery. Mrs. Page, of Aynor, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jan. 25.
Born Aug. 4, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Friston and Lois Gainey Isgett. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by three brothers, Franklin D. Isgett, Charles L. Isgett and Kenny Isgett; and one sister, Betty Broach.
Mrs. Page was a member of Red Hill Southern Methodist Church where she had a servant’s heart. She was a faithful, loving wife and Godly woman. She loved working at Aynor Kiddie Care and loved all the children. Mrs. Page is survived by her husband of 32 years, Sam Page; one son, Glenn S Douglas (Faye); one daughter, Linda Fender (Robert); four grandchildren, Stacy R. Shelley (Chris), Joann Hussey, David Hucks (Melissa) and Gene Douglas; four great-grandchildren: Caleb Shelley, Danielle Morton, Phillip Hucks and Lauren Hucks; and nieces and nephews, Kathy Burkett, Terri Coker and Russell Isgett.
Memorials can be made in Mrs. Page’s memory to Boys Farm Inc. 6655 SC-34 Newberry, SC 29108 or the Gideons P.O. Box 98 Aynor, SC 29511. Please remember to follow all CDC guidelines for mask wearing and social distancing. The family is under the care of Johnson Funeral Home 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor, SC 29511.
