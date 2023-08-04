Vivian Elvis Chestnut
Funeral services for Vivian Elvis Chestnut, 88, will be held Aug. 6 at 3 p.m. in First Baptist Church in Conway with Rocky Taylor and Greg Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery in Conway.
Mrs. Chestnut, widow of Arthur Paul Chestnut, passed away
Aug. 1.
Born Nov. 3, 1934, in Aynor, she was a daughter of the Rev. LeRoy and Charlotte Jordan Elvis.
She is survived by her daughters, Lynn Chestnut Smith (Butch) and Paula Chestnut Johnson (Scott Ritchie); grandchildren, Charlotte Jordan Smith Grasso (Brock), Ellison Matthew Smith IV (fiancé, Allison Enfinger), Augustus Towns Smith II (Maddie) and Marley Johnson; and
great-grandson, Arthur Campbell Grasso. She was affectionately known to all of them as Gaga.
She is also survived by her sister, Geri Anderson, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Marguerite Elvis Dennis, Lloyd
Elvis, Truman Elvis, Collin Elvis, Virgil Elvis and Bernard Elvis.
Mrs. Chestnut’s career spanned more than forty years working with the Burroughs family companies in Conway, rising to vice president of the Burroughs and Chapin company. She also served sixteen years on the Conway City Council. Her service for the city included time as mayor pro tempore.
She also served her community as a board member with the Conway Chamber of Commerce, Conway Main Street, the Clemson Extension Service Advisory Board, the Horry County Mental Health Association, Family Outreach and the First Citizens Bank Advisory Board.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Conway, the Lions Club, the Horry County Exchange Club, Conway Master Gardeners and the Pilot
Club and a lifetime member of the Iris Garden Club.
For her public service she received the Order of the Silver Crescent from Governor Mark Sanford and an Outstanding Woman in Public Service Award from Lt Governor Andre Bauer.
She was a Cameo awardee and a South Carolina Gardener of the Year.
The family will receive friends at the church Aug. 6, 2 p.m.-3 p.m.
The family thanks the staff of Anderson Oaks for her care. Memorials can be made to the Shepherd’s Table, PO Box 1782, Conway, SC 29528 and the Lakeside Cemetery Fund, c/o City of Conway, 1000 Second Ave., Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
