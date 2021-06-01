Vivian Capps Brown
A graveside service for Vivian Capps Brown, 77, will be held June 2 at 3 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Kirby Winstead officiating.
Mrs. Brown passed peacefully May 31 surrounded by her family.
Born in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Arthur William Capps and Evelyn Hendrick Capps. She grew up in the Brownway community of Conway. Her childhood was spent in country stores around the community, which her parents ran for many years.
She graduated from Conway High School in 1961 and then went on to earn an LPN degree in nursing before working as a nurse at Conway Hospital for several years. Her family helped build Cedar Grove Baptist Church, and she attended church there for much of her life.
Vivian shared a 40-year marriage with Charles Everette Brown. They made their living in various self-owned businesses including the Sea Hawk Motel and 501 Floor Covering in Myrtle Beach and they also farmed for many years.
Vivian was perhaps most known for her cooking. She loved to cook and more importantly, she loved to share her cuisine with her friends and family. She could whip up a meal for 75 just as easily as she could for four. She spent many tireless hours preparing food for others, and whether it was in her home, at the motel, or food she took to people in the community, it was her way of showing her love for others.
Vivian is survived by two children; Jo Nell Koch (Tim) of Myrtle Beach and Charlie Brown of Conway: and two grandchildren, Abbey Brown and David Koch.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery in Conway.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Queen Smith, Mrs. Vivian’s caretaker, for her care, love, and support of Mrs. Vivian. They would also like to extend a special thank you to the staff, doctors, and nurses of Conway Medical Center for their quality of care during this most difficult time.
Memorials may be sent to The Shepherd’s Table, P.O. Box 1782, Conway, SC 29528 or to Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 5025 U.S. 378, Conway, SC 29527.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
