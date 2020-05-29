MURRELLS INLET—Virginia Mae “Ginne” Butch, 94, passed away May 22 at The Palmettos.
Virginia was born on Aug.14, 1925, in Warren, Ohio, daughter of the late Lillian (Anderson) Strong.
She resided in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, through high school and then moved to New Jersey.
Besides her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Jim and by her brother, Paul Strong.
Virginia retired in 1987 after 25-plus years with the U.S. Postal Service in Hazlet, New Jersey.
Left to cherish her memory are daughter Bev Mason and husband Chuck of Murrells Inlet; sons Jim Butch and wife, Donna of Winter Haven, Florida, and Jeff Butch and wife Patti of Burkburnett, Texas; grandchildren Matt, Brandon, and Courtney Butch and Jennifer Talley and husband, Justin and great-grandsons Alexander and William Talley.
A graveside service was held at Hillcrest Cemetery, Conway, on May 27.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, Murrells Inlet, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.