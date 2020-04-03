MYRTLE BEACH—Virginia M. Braithwaite, 87, passed away March 20 at Conway Medical Center.
Born in Detroit, Michigan, Jean was a daughter of the late Louis and Betty Ludos.
She enjoyed cooking and reading and was a member of First United Methodist Church of Myrtle Beach.
Jean was preceded in death by husband John Braithwaite.
Survivors include children John Braithwaite (Tammy) of Myrtle Beach, Jeff Braithwaite of Brownstown, Michigan, Janice Primm of Livonia, Michigan, and Joni McElwain (Charles) of Phoenix, Arizona; sister Ruth Sebastain of Arizona; brother Don Deludos of Maryland; many grandchildren; great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Services were held at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.
