Virginia S. Linkins
A graveside service for Virginia Linkins, 90, will be held July 2 at 3 p.m. in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Billy Phillips officiating.
Mrs. Linkins of Aynor passed away June 29 at her residence.
Mrs. Linkins was the widow of Francis Linkins and daughter of the late Dr. George Rogers and Virginia Truitt Swann. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church where she was former Sunday school teacher and former president of the Faith Class. Mrs. Linkins was a very active doll collector and a member of the Coastal Doll Collectors Club of SC.
From 1955 to 1985, she worked with the Navy at the David Taylor Model Basin in the Aerodynamic Lab in Carderock, Md.
She is survived by one sister, Linda Swann Winslow of Wilson, N.C.; one nephew, David Winslow of Wilson; and her special caretaker, Ray and Nicole Phillips.
The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside. Please sign online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com
}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.