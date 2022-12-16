Virginia Hill Altman
Memorial services for Virginia Hill Altman, 71, will be held Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. in The Hut at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kyle Randle and Chaplain Tommy Moore officiating.
Mrs. Altman passed away Dec. 15 in Embrace Hospice House.
Born March 16, 1951 in Mullins, she was the daughter of Bob Hill and the late Gloria Hill. Mrs. Altman was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, who affectionately called her Nana.
Along with her mother, Mrs. Altman was predeceased by her husband, Audie Lee Altman; and a sister, Barbara Collins.
Surviving, in addition to her father, are her daughter, Ginger Jordan (David); three grandchildren, David Paul Jordan, Patrick Jordan and Hollis Jordan; and five siblings, Donnie Hill, Rhonda McColl, Sharon Elvington (Harold), Greg Hill (Edy) and Joey Hill.
Memorial donations may be made to Embrace Hospice House, 175 Village Center Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.