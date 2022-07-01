Virginia Dare Glasgow Watson
Virginia Glasgow Watson, 94, of Conway, widow of William L. “Billy” Watson, passed away at her residence June 26.
Born Aug. 28, 1927 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late James “Jim” W. Glasgow and Reba Davis Glasgow.
She graduated from Conway High School and attended Winthrop College. She married her late husband Billy during World War II and they were happily married for 64 years.
Virginia was a charter member of Westminster Presbyterian Church ARP and a member of The Order of the Eastern Star, Waccamaw Chapter #89 in Conway. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, gardening and reading.
Mrs. Watson was predeceased by her husband, Billy; her infant son, William Lawton Watson Jr.; her son, James “Jimmy” Pierce Watson; her grandson, Matt Jackson; and her brother, Edward Glasgow.
Surviving are her three daughters, Diane Watson Tufts and her husband Jim of Conway, Ginger Watson Jackson and her husband Tommy of North Myrtle Beach and Betty Watson Morgan of Conway; her daughter-in-law, Jo Peterson Watson of Conway; twenty grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; her sisters-in-law, Sally Watson Woody of Conway, Helen Glasgow of Conway and Carolyn Watson of Columbia.
The family would like to thank all of Virginia’s caregivers for their compassionate, loving care.
A private graveside service will be held in Antioch UMC Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Westminster Presbyterian ARP, 1619 Park View Road, Conway, SC 29526
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services of
Conway is serving the family.
