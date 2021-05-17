Virginia Watts Carter
LORIS-Funeral services for Virginia Watts Carter, 88, will be held May 17 at 2 p.m. in Mt. Leon Baptist Church with Pastor Andy Bell officiating. Committal services will be held in Mt. Leon Cemetery.
Mrs. Carter passed away May 13 at her home.
Born Nov. 18, 1932, in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Gaston Watts and the late Mattie West Watts. Mrs. Carter loved the Lord and her family very dearly. She worked with Willards Fireworks until her retirement and was a longtime active member of Mt. Leon Baptist Church.
Survivors include her four daughters, Linda Faircloth and her husband Clayton, Paulette Rathbun and her husband Paul, and Sherill Stalvey of Longs, and Laurie Chestnut and husband her Joseph of Conway; son, Johnny Carter and his wife Denise of Longs; and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Carter was predeceased by her husband Paul P. Carter; and three sisters, Lois Gore, Nancy Bellamy and Louberta Cox.
Visitation was held from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on May 16 in Hardwick Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Leon Baptist Church at 9801 South S.C. 905, Longs 29568.
Please sign Mrs. Carter’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
