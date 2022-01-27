Virginia Buck

Virginia Buck, daughter of the late Henry Lee and Dot Buck, passed away Jan. 23 following a long illness. 

She leaves behind five nieces and nephews; five great-nieces and nephews; and numerous lifelong special friends. 

Virginia leaves a legacy of love, a passion for nature, especially birds and a compassionate heart for animals in need. 

