MYRTLE BEACH—Virgil “David” Noe, 74, passed away Dec. 25 at his home.
Born in Big Four, West Virginia, David was a son of the late Rev. Virgil and Marjorie Noe.
He was a U.S. Navy Veteran for 20 years, serving two tours in Vietnam.
David was preceded in death by granddaughter Audra Celeste Holden.
Survivors include daughters Linda Noe and Marjorie Noe, both of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren Bailey Holden, Micah Davis, Raina Itehua, Cody Noe, Kayla Noe and Joey, Noe; siblings William Paul Noe (Greta), Carolyn Sue Sparks (Tommy), Beatrice Darnell Terry, Mary Lou Walters snf Linda Baker and Mary Noe to whom he was previously married for 25 years.
A funeral service was held Dec. 30 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. Burial followed at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.