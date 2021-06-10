Paul H. Forbes

Paul‌ ‌Harvey‌ ‌Forbes

‌A‌ ‌celebration‌ ‌of‌ ‌life for Paul‌ ‌Harvey‌ ‌Forbes, 72, will‌ ‌be‌ held ‌June‌ ‌12 at 2 p.m. in ‌Beach‌ ‌Church‌, ‌‌557‌ ‌George‌ ‌Bishop‌ ‌Pkwy.‌ ‌in‌ ‌Myrtle‌ ‌Beach. Visitation‌ ‌with‌ ‌refreshments‌ ‌will‌ ‌follow the‌ ‌service.‌ ‌

Mr. Forbes‌ ‌of‌ ‌Myrtle‌ ‌Beach‌ ‌passed‌ ‌away‌ ‌June‌ ‌7‌ ‌at‌ ‌his‌ ‌home‌ ‌in‌ ‌Myrtle‌ ‌Beach.‌‌ ‌

Born‌ ‌in‌ ‌Baltimore,‌ Md., he was a son of ‌Janet‌ ‌Magnus‌ ‌Forbes‌ ‌and‌ ‌James‌ ‌Forbes ‌of‌ ‌Baltimore,‌ Md.‌ ‌He‌ ‌went‌ ‌to‌ ‌Delany‌ ‌High‌ ‌School‌ ‌and,‌ ‌upon‌ ‌graduation,‌ ‌he‌ ‌went‌ ‌into‌ ‌the‌ ‌Army‌ ‌and‌ ‌served‌ ‌one ‌‌tour‌ ‌of‌ ‌duty‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Vietnam‌ ‌War.‌ ‌He‌ ‌has‌ ‌always‌ ‌looked‌ ‌out‌ ‌for‌ ‌others‌ ‌with‌ ‌a‌ ‌heart‌ ‌of‌ ‌gold‌ ‌before‌ ‌he‌ ‌did‌ ‌himself.‌

He was injured by shrapnel and didn’t tell medics because he said, “My buddies need them worse than I do.” ‌

While ‌in‌ ‌Vietnam,‌ ‌he received an Air medal award among others. In his most recent years ‌he‌ ‌suffered‌ ‌disabilities‌ ‌‌‌due‌ ‌to‌ ‌exposure‌ ‌to‌ ‌Agent‌ ‌Orange‌ ‌and ‌PTSD.‌ ‌ ‌

After‌ ‌his‌ ‌service‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌U.S.‌ ‌Army,‌ ‌he‌ ‌was‌ ‌a‌ ‌builder/developer‌ ‌first‌ ‌in‌ ‌Florida‌, where he was recognized for his outstanding design, ‌and‌ ‌later‌ ‌in‌ ‌Myrtle‌ ‌Beach‌ ‌where‌ ‌he‌ ‌met‌ ‌and‌ ‌then married‌ ‌the‌ ‌love‌ ‌of‌ ‌his‌ ‌life,‌ ‌Diane‌ ‌Hamilton,‌ ‌on‌ ‌Jan.‌ ‌28,‌ ‌1995.‌ ‌

Paul‌ ‌was‌ ‌preceded‌ ‌in‌ ‌death‌ ‌by‌ ‌his‌ ‌parents,‌ ‌James‌ Harris Forbes of Baltimore ‌and‌ ‌Janet‌ Magnus Forbes‌ ‌of‌ ‌Baltimore‌ ‌and‌ ‌later‌ ‌Myrtle‌‌

Beach; and two‌ ‌brothers,‌ ‌Jimmy‌ Forbes of Baltimore ‌and‌ ‌Geoffrey‌ ‌Forbes‌ ‌of‌ ‌Baltimore‌ ‌and‌ ‌Asheville,‌ ‌N.C.‌ ‌

Paul‌ ‌is‌ ‌survived‌ ‌by‌ ‌his‌ ‌beloved‌ ‌wife‌ ‌of‌ 26 years,‌ ‌Diane‌ ‌Hamilton‌ ‌Forbes.‌ ‌

He‌ ‌had‌ ‌three‌ ‌stepchildren,‌ ‌Sean‌ ‌Hamilton (Tiffany)‌ ‌of‌ ‌Conway, Tessa‌ ‌Hamilton‌ ‌and‌ ‌Rod‌ ‌Hamilton‌ ‌of‌ ‌Myrtle‌ ‌Beach.‌ ‌

Also‌ ‌surviving‌ ‌are‌ ‌his‌ ‌siblings,‌ ‌Carole‌ ‌Forbes‌ ‌Hinkel‌ ‌Kelly and‌ ‌Chris‌ ‌Forbes‌ ‌of‌ ‌Myrtle‌ ‌Beach; ‌and‌ ‌two‌ ‌sisters‌ ‌of‌ ‌Baltimore,‌ ‌Alta‌ ‌Mack‌ ‌and‌ ‌Susan (Susie) Landis. ‌

He‌ ‌had‌ ‌five‌ ‌grandchildren,‌ ‌Hayes‌ ‌Hamilton (Anna)‌ ‌of‌ ‌Conway,‌ ‌Carson‌ ‌Hamilton‌ ‌Parks (Taylor)‌ ‌of‌ ‌Spartanburg,‌ ‌Gage‌ ‌Hamilton‌ ‌(Raegan)‌, Cate Hamilton of Conway;‌ ‌and‌ ‌four‌ ‌great‌-grandchildren‌, Hadlee‌ ‌and‌ ‌Sailor‌ ‌Hamilton, and‌ ‌Hampton‌ ‌and‌ ‌Lily‌ ‌Parks.‌ ‌

Paul‌ ‌loved‌ ‌music‌ ‌and‌ ‌dancing‌ ‌with‌ ‌his‌ ‌wife.‌ ‌He‌ ‌was‌ ‌a‌ ‌computer‌ ‌nerd‌ ‌before‌ ‌it‌ ‌was‌ ‌cool,‌ ‌doing‌ ‌his‌ ‌own‌ ‌building‌ ‌specs‌ ‌and‌ ‌drafts,‌ ‌and‌ ‌if‌ ‌he‌ ‌didn't‌ ‌understand‌ ‌something‌ ‌he‌ ‌blew‌ ‌up‌ ‌the‌ ‌phone‌ ‌with‌ ‌Silicone‌ ‌Valley.‌

As‌ ‌he‌ grew ‌older‌ ‌and‌ ‌more‌ ‌disabled‌ ‌he‌ ‌enjoyed‌ ‌watching‌ ‌The‌ ‌History‌ ‌channel and Everybody Loves‌ ‌Raymond and ‌gloating‌ ‌about‌ ‌his‌ ‌grandchildren.‌ ‌He‌ ‌adored‌ ‌rainy‌ ‌days. ‌It‌ ‌was‌ ‌an‌ ‌almost‌ ‌everyday‌ ‌occurrence‌ ‌for‌ ‌him‌ ‌to‌ ‌ask,‌ ‌“Is‌ ‌it‌ ‌going‌ ‌to‌ ‌rain‌ ‌today?”‌ ‌

We‌ ‌just‌ ‌smiled‌ ‌and‌ ‌said‌ ‌“maybe”.‌ ‌He‌ ‌was‌ ‌crazy‌ ‌about‌ ‌his‌ ‌Border‌ ‌Collie,‌ ‌Gracie!‌ ‌So‌ ‌much‌ ‌so,‌ ‌that‌ ‌there‌ ‌ended‌ ‌up‌ ‌being‌ ‌two‌ ‌Gracies.‌ ‌When‌ ‌the‌ ‌first‌ ‌one‌ ‌passed‌ ‌away,‌ ‌with‌ ‌God's‌ ‌help‌ ‌we‌ ‌found‌ ‌her‌ ‌identical‌ ‌twin‌ ‌and‌ ‌he‌ ‌was‌ ‌so‌ ‌thrilled.‌ ‌

In‌ ‌lieu‌ ‌of‌ ‌flowers,‌ ‌memorials‌ ‌can‌ ‌be‌ ‌made‌ ‌to:‌ ‌‌Disabled‌ ‌Veterans‌ ‌of‌ ‌American, ‌4601‌ ‌Park‌ ‌Ave‌, ‌Wilmington,‌ ‌NC‌ ‌28403.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements. ‌ 

