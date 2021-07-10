Vienna J. Barnhill
Funeral services for Vienna J. Barnhill, 88, will be conducted July 12 at 3 p.m. in Berea Baptist Church with the Rev. Ragsdale Allsbrook officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the church fellowship hall beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, followed by a meal hosted by Berea Baptist Church.
Mrs. Barnhill passed away peacefully in her sleep July 9. Widow of Frank M. Barnhill, she was the daughter of the late Robert Leon (Lee) Johnson and Ruth Roberts Johnson. Mrs. Barnhill grew up attending Berea Baptist Church and was a longtime member. She helped her family on their farm, worked at the Aynor Marlene Industries, was a co-owner of a thriving country store business in the Joyner Swamp area from 1964-1972, and later was a supervisor at Russell Stover Candies in Marion until her retirement in 2000. Since that time, she served as the matriarch of her all-natural Barnhill’s Blueberries farm, and she reveled in providing the best and healthiest berries to customers near and far. This small venture became her pride and joy in her later years, and she made many new friends because of it.
Mrs. Barnhill had an engaging personality that always left people wanting more. Mrs. Barnhill loved laughter and good food at family or community gatherings, but she mostly loved people, and people loved her, which is the best legacy she could have left. In addition to her husband and her parents, Mrs. Barnhill was predeceased by two brothers, Wilbur Johnson and Bobby Johnson; and two sisters, Virginia Hardwick and Mildred Perritt; as well as by a grandson, Frank N. Barnhill II.
Mrs. Barnhill is survived by her son, Frank Barnhill; two granddaughters, Lindsey Barnhill Swanner (Andrew) and Courtney Barnhill (Dareas Godbolt); and three great-grandchildren, Marleigh, Emerson and Beckett Swanner. Mrs. Barnhill has many nieces and nephews and their families, whom she loved dearly. Her sister-in-law, Jenny Graham (Ree), was also a lifelong friend. Mrs. Barnhill had too many friends to name all, but three special friends were extraordinarily faithful in service to her in her later years: Margaret Witt, Claudine Rabon and Bonnie Richardson.
Special recognition also belongs to Grayson Taylor for his commitment to her service, and who was more like a grandson than a grandnephew. Memorials in Mrs. Barnhill’s honor may be made to Berea Baptist Church, 4287 Joyner Swamp Road, Galivants Ferry 29544.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.