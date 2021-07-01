Victor Brown Wright
MYRTLE BEACH-Graveside services for Victor Brown Wright, 84,will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. from Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Jeff Dunn and the Rev. Morris Smith officiating.
Mr. Wright passed away June 29.
Born in Chocowinity, N.C., he was a son of the late Zeb and Alice Ange Wright. He grew up attending Trinity Episcopal Church in Chocowinity. Mr. Wright retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Master Sargent. He was the former owner and operator of Wrico Heating and Cooling and had also worked for Kentco Heating and Cooling.
Mr. Wright was predeceased by his wife, Phyllis Gayle Warren Wright.
Surviving are two sons, William Brian Wright (Evelyn Loraine Wright) and Dwayne Michael Wright (Susan Bellamy Wright) of Myrtle Beach; one daughter, Vickie Wright Karnes (Mark Jeffrey Karnes Jr.) of Myrtle Beach; five grandchildren, Joseph Dillon Karnes (Alexis Wiseman Karnes), Jeffrey Reed Karnes, Emma Catherine Bellamy, Anna Grace Wright and William Warren Wright; one great-grandchild, Warren Banks Karnes; one brother, Zeno Mack Wright Sr. of Pantego, N.C.; and one sister, Norma Talmadge Henry of Stone Mountain, Ga.
The family will receive friends at the Goldfinch Funeral Home, Carolina Forest Chapel from 5 p.m-7 p.m. Friday.
Memorials may be sent to the Wounded Warriors Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Ste. 300, Jacksonville, Fla. 32256 or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Carolina Forest Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
