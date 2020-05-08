MYRTLE BEACH—Vicky Stroupe died April 26.
Born in Greenville, April 1, 1952, Vicky was the daughter of the late Dr. William Henry Thames and Irene Dunaway Thames.
Vicky was a laboratory medical technologist, accredited with ASCP and AMT and had worked at St. Francis Hospital in Greenville, Grand Strand Regional Hospital in Myrtle Beach and retired after 38 years from Primary Medical Associates in Surfside Beach.
She later started a small photography business.
Remembered for her contagious smile and laugh, photography had become a passion and way for her to share the creations of God to others.
Vicky attended the Church of the Resurrection in Surfside Beach.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Thomas Bruce Stroupe; son Mark Thames Stroupe of Greenville; brother William Henry Thames Jr. (Vicky) of Mauldin and also many various cousins across the country.
A memorial service will be held at the Church of the Resurrection in Surfside Beach at a later date due to COVID-19.
Memorials may be made to the Church of the Resurrection in Surfside Beach or the Surfrider Foundation to further the care of the oceans, waves and beaches.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
