Vicky Jordan Tindall
Funeral services for Vicky Jordan Tindall, 55, will be held April 11 at 4 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Micah Hucks and the Rev. James Fennell officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove FWB Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Tindall passed away April 8 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born Jan. 13, 1968 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Legrande Jordan and Patricia Godbolt Stroud.
Vicky enjoyed attending Latta Church of God and Bread of Life Ministries. She was a wonderful and loving wife to her husband, Wayne, who worked at NAPA in Conway, and a loving mother, who was devoted to her children.
Vicky was selfless when taking care of others. She loved riding on the pontoon boat and spending time with family and friends.
Mrs. Tindall is survived by her husband, Wayne Tindall; children, Jonathan Wayne Tindall (Sarah Connolly) and Elizabeth T. Riley (Justin).
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
