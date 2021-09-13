Vicky Jean Mihaley
Vicky Jean Mihaley, 75, passed away Aug. 26.
Vicky was born at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Va. She was a schoolteacher for many years teaching in New York, New England and, most recently, volunteering at St. Michael's Catholic School in Murrells Inlet.
Vicky relocated to Myrtle Beach in 2015 because she absolutely loved the Southern hospitality she had been given over the years during her frequent visits to Myrtle Beach.
She fit right in because she shared that same southern charm. In her spare time Vicky played cards or board games and yelled BINGO a few times.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Andrew and Deborah Mihaley; grandchildren, Joseph and James Marcinowski, and Dylan and Anna Mihaley; two sisters, Kathy and Mary Whalen; and one brother, Stephen Whalen.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
