Grady Ben Jordan
Funeral services for Grady Ben Jordan, 82, will be held May 23 at 3 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Eddie Carter officiating.
Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Jordan passed away May 20 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born July 7, 1939, in Horry County, he was a son of the late Rev. Daniel E. and Irma Estelle Nealy Jordan.
He was also predeceased by his wife, Theresa Rogers Jordan; daughter, Rhonda Gail King; and siblings, Shorty Jordan and Mary Francis Marlowe.
Grady was a devoted member of the Masonic Lodge from 1965 until present and the Shriners from 1973 until present, along with being part of the Peddlers Shrine.
He was past president of the Shriners Club, sat on the Shriners Board in Charleston and helped ninety-two children go to Cincinnati and Greenville Shriners Hospitals.
Mr. Grady is survived by his children, Allen Grady Jordan and Terri J. Singleton (Bob); stepsons, Jerry Rogers (Jackie) and John Rogers (Lori Ann); sister, Dorothy Jordan Dunn (Danny); grandchildren, Brandon Gainey, Kelly King (Lizzy), Abbi Meckley (Joe), Caroline Dunn, Joseph Jordan, Connor Singleton and Robert Singleton; great-grandchildren, John Thomas Dunn, Nina Meckley, Ben Meckley and Harper King; three nephews; four nieces and many other family and friends who will miss him.
Allen and Terri would like to thank Dorothy Dunn and Dannette Brown for all they have done for our dad, Mr. Grady.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial to the Shriners Hospital, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fla. 33607 in honor of Grady Jordan to help children in need.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
